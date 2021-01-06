What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

5 weapons recovered, 13 arrests at D.C. protests

Politics

The Washington, D.C., police chief says at least five weapons have been recovered and at least 13 people have been arrested so far in pro-Trump protests.

LIVE UPDATES: Pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol

The mostly maskless crowd stormed the Capitol earlier Wednesday as lawmakers were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. One person was shot; their condition is unknown.

Police Chief Robert Contee called the attack a riot.

As darkness began to set in, law enforcement officials were working their way toward the protesters, using percussion grenades to try to clear the area around the Capitol. Big clouds of tear gas were visible.

Police were in full riot gear. They moved down the West steps, clashing with demonstrators.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 05 WATCH LIVE: Violent pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol, halting Electoral College vote

  2. Read Jan 06 WATCH: Trump directs protesters to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of count of Electoral College votes

  3. Read Jan 06 WATCH: U.S. Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

  4. Read Jan 06 Read Pence’s full letter saying he can’t claim ‘unilateral authority’ to reject electoral votes

  5. Read Jan 06 Ossoff wins in Georgia, tipping Senate control to Democrats

The Latest