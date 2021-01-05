WATCH LIVE: Congress holds joint session to confirm Electoral College vote

On Wednesday, the nation will tune in to a dramatic and historic, if mostly symbolic, joint session of Congress.

Usually there would be relatively little fanfare over the counting of Electoral College votes by Congress — a necessary step in the presidential election process. But as the electoral votes from each state reach their final destination at the U.S. Capitol, Republicans in both chambers have declared that they will object to the counting of some states where President Donald Trump lost his closest races to President-elect Joe Biden.

Here is a look at how this unusual joint session will work and what it could mean.

How will it work?

The House and Senate will meet in a joint session at 1 p.m. EST tomorrow.

Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the joint session. The role is usually scripted — he announces procedures and the final result of votes. Pence does not have unilateral power to change the course of the electoral count.

The joint session will hear the electoral vote count from each state, one by one, in alphabetical order.

If at least one House member and one Senator object to any state electoral count, the joint session will immediately pause.

Next, the chambers will separate, with each holding up to two hours of debate on that state’s electoral count. The chambers will then vote on the objection and return to the joint session.

For any state electoral count to be rejected, a majority of both the House and Senate must vote that way.

Back in the joint session, the roll of states will pick up again where it left off.

With each objection, the cycle repeats: pause the joint session, two hours of debate, vote, then return to the joint session.

At the end, the winner of the election is declared by the vice president.

How long will it take?

The length of time depends entirely on how many states’s results are objected to in both chambers. Right now, the focus is on six swing states where the Trump campaign has previously tried to challenge the results in court: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Those six objections would lead to between 18 and 24 hours of debate and votes. But Republicans may also object to other states. Each one would add up to two more hours of debate. As a result, some lawmakers and staffers are preparing for a possible all-night session on the electoral count.

Can the objections change the outcome?

The short answer is: No.

The longer answer: The House and Senate would have to vote to block electors from multiple slates in order to take away Biden’s majority win in the Electoral College. Based on public statements, it does not appear Republicans have enough votes to do that in either chamber, and both are required.

So what is the point of this?

It depends on who you ask, but some Republicans say they are using their objections to try to argue for and leverage a commission to investigate the 2020 election. Others argue that they believe there was significant fraud and Congress should vote to block electors from sitting in states with suspicious results. For Democrats, it is a chance to debate and reject pernicious claims that the election was somehow compromised, which though unproven have sown doubt in the results.