6 video moments to watch from the Judiciary Committee’s second impeachment hearing

Partisan tension took over the House Judiciary Committee’s second public impeachment hearing on Monday. Lawmakers heard presentations from Democratic and Republican counsel outlining each party’s position on whether President Donald Trump’s actions in Ukraine violated his oath of office.

Here are six key moments:

Hearing starts off with fireworks

A protester disrupted the start of Monday’s hearing as Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, outlined the day’s proceedings.

“America is done with this!” yelled Owen Shroyer, a video host with the far-right website Infowars. He shouted that the Democrats were committing treason. “We voted for Donald Trump!” he said while being escorted out of the hearing room by police.

Lawmakers get combative

Republicans interjected several times during testimony, making it difficult for the Democrats to keep momentum. Multiple points of order and roll call votes lead to heated exchanges between Democratic and Republican lawmakers. At one point, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, contested Democratic counsel Barry Berke’s right to appear as both a witness and question his fellow counsel.

“If we’re going to ignore the rules and allow witnesses to ask the questions, then how many of the rules are you just going to disregard?” said Gohmert.

Nadler dismissed Gohmert’s concern and attempted to move forward with the proceeding.

Rep. Collins presses Democratic counsel about phone records

In one heated exchange, Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, questioned Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman about Democrats’ use of phone records that were subpoenaed as part of the impeachment inquiry.

Collins pressed Goldman on who ordered that numbers from the requested phone records be matched to members of Congress like Rep. Devin Nunes, who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Nunes is named in the Democrats’ report. “I’m going to go on record and tell you I’m not going to reveal how we conducted this investigation,” Goldman said.

“I’m done with you for right now. I’m done,” Collins responded. “You’re not answering the question, you’re not being honest about this answer because you know who it is, you’re just not answering.”

‘Trump put himself before country,’ Rep. Nadler says

In his opening statement Nadler, reiterated a point at the heart of the Democrats’ case against Trump — that the president put his personal interests above the country.

“I believe that there is common ground around some of these ideas. Common ground in this hearing room and common ground across the country at large,” Nadler said. “We agree, for example, that impeachment is a solemn, serious undertaking. We agree that it is meant to address serious threats to democratic institutions like our free and fair elections … And we agree that no president should put himself before the country.”

Gaetz questions counsels’ political interests

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., asked Goldman about political donations he made to Democratic candidates, painting him as partisan

“You’ve given tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats, right?” Gaetz asked.

“Sir, I think it’s very important to support candidates for office,” Goldman said. “I think our free–”

Gaetz interrupted, pressing Goldman for a dollar amount. “I don’t know the number,” Goldman responded.

Swalwell asserts Trump is the central player in Ukraine scheme

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., attempted to outline Trump’s role in the effort to push Ukraine to open investigations into the president’s political rivals. Questioning Goldman, Swalwell reviewed a list of questions at issue in the impeachment inquiry, including the involvement of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and the firing of former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Swalwell concluded: “So as it relates to President Trump, is he an incidental player or a central player in this scheme?”

“President is the central player in this scheme,” Goldman said.