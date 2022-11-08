Abigail Spanberger wins House race in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip.

Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas.

Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District.

Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.

Spanberger campaigned on abortion rights, running ads that highlighted comments from Vega that expressed doubt about whether women could get pregnant from rape.

Ted Lyons of Woodbridge and his wife voted early on Friday for Vega.

“She just kind of lines up with what we believe,” he said, citing the the former police officer’s support for law enforcement.

Derek Franklin of Triangle voted for Spanberger.

“I think Vega is too extreme,” he said.

None of the Spanberger voters interviewed Friday at an early voting site in Dumfries said they felt unfamiliar with Spanberger, despite having her district redrawn. To the contrary, they said they had been inundated with information from both candidates.

