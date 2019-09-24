Spanberger: ‘So many troubling threads’ in Trump allegations that full investigation is needed

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.:

What's most troubling about these allegations is the fact that we see a president who allegedly pressured a foreign government to provide information, to dig up dirt on a political opponent, and that he potentially sought to use security assistance funds, taxpayer dollars, to leverage and to create that pressure.

From a national security perspective, this is tremendously worrisome on multiple fronts. First and foremost, the fact that we would have security assistance funding at play, leveraged, potentially not going where it needs to go, after it's been appropriated by Congress, is troubling element number one.

The fact that we would have a president who would potentially put himself in a position of pressuring a foreign government, that's not how our diplomatic relationships are supposed to go.

And then, of course, there's the primary piece, that we shouldn't have a president of the United States who is using his power to collect information for his own personal gain.

And I think there are so many troubling threads here with these allegations that we really do need a full investigation to understand if they are true or if they are not.

And I think the ramifications from a national security perspective go very far beyond where we are right now. What does this say potentially, even just the allegations, to other nations? Does this mean that we have a president that might treat another country favorably if they were to proactively provide information about one of his political rivals?

There are so many elements that are deeply troubling. But the core facts of it, the fact that we have a president who would leverage his political position for his own personal gain and put U.S. assistance dollars on the table in such a manner, those allegations are striking.