What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border while speaking about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young
By —

Associated Press

ACLU says it will sue over Trump national emergency declaration

Politics

The American Civil Liberties Union says it will file a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

The Friday announcement came hours after Trump signed the declaration and said he expected legal challenges. The civil rights group will argue that Trump’s use of emergency powers is unprecedented and can’t be used to build a border wall.

WATCH: Trump declares national emergency to build border wall

ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero says the declaration is ‘patently illegal.’ Their legal action would be separate from anything Congress may do.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH’-see) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have also raised the possibility of legal action. They say Trump’s decision would “shred the Constitution” by usurping Congress’ power to control spending.

White House officials say some of the money would come from military construction projects.

WATCH: Reporter challenges Trump on his immigration facts

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  2. Read Feb 15 AP fact check: Trump makes faulty claims in declaring emergency

  3. Read Feb 15 WATCH: Trump declares national emergency to build border wall

  4. Read Feb 15 WATCH: Reporter challenges Trump on his immigration facts

  5. Watch Feb 14 Why Trump’s national emergency plan could present a ‘major constitutional test’

Why Trump’s national emergency plan could present a ‘major constitutional test’

Politics Feb 14

The Latest