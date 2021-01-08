What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing featuring the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Pool via Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Adam Schiff says Trump ‘danger to the Republic’

Politics

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump is a “danger to the Republic” and should be removed from office immediately by impeachment, resignation or invoking the 25th Amendment.

Schiff said Friday that Democrats warned during Trump’s impeachment that he would “try to cheat” to remain in office.

READ MORE: House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump

Now, he said Trump “lit the fuse which exploded on Wednesday at the Capitol” as a mob loyal to the president stormed the Capitol. Five people died from the mayhem, including a Capitol police officer.

“Every day that he remains in office, he is a danger to the Republic, and he should leave office immediately, through resignation, the 25th Amendment or impeachment,” Schiff said in a statement.

Schiff called Trump “the worst president we have ever had.”

Schiff was the leading manager of the House Democrats’ impeachment of the president in 2019. Trump was later acquitted by the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jan 06 Mayhem erupts in the U.S. Capitol as Congress certifies electoral votes

  2. Read Jan 06 WATCH: Trump directs protesters to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of count of Electoral College votes

  3. Read Jan 07 How the attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded

  4. Read Jan 08 AP sources: House Dems to introduce articles of impeachment

  5. Watch Jan 07 Police response at the Capitol brings claims of ‘white privilege’

Tensions at the White House ‘are as high as they’ve ever been’

Politics Jan 07

The Latest