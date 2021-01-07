Tensions at the White House ‘are as high as they’ve ever been’

Lisa Desjardins:

I think that it's to be determined, Judy.

Among the factors, there are questions about what Vice President, former Vice President and incoming President Biden wants to do. But the timeline is really the big issue. January 20 is the last day in office for President Trump.

And the Senate trial of President Trump in — last year, that took 49 days. But let's go through exactly what could happen if an impeachment were to happen at its fastest possible pace.

Now, impeachment can — articles can come immediately to the House floor. They do not have to go through the committee process, though that is what usually happens. There is the option to bring it immediately to the floor.

Now, then it would go to that Senate trial. As I said, it took 49 days from the House to the finish of the Senate last time. But Senate trials can take just days, if the Senate really wants to, or weeks.

There is another question here. Some at the Capitol are asking, can the president be impeached after he leaves office? One of the penalties of impeachment is that it prohibits a president from ever running for office again.

That is something that some Republicans in the Senate would like to see, and it's something that appeals to them. So there is a possibility that impeachment after office would do that. However, it's never been tested. It's not clear if Congress has that power or not.

And there's another issue, Judy. The Senate moving to Democratic control, when will that happen? We don't know when the two newly elected Democratic senators will be certified by the state of Georgia. That could happen, I'm told, any time from tomorrow until January 19.

But once they are certified, the Senate will be 50-50. The tie-breaking vote will be Vice President Pence until January 20. So, the Senate remains Republican majority until Joe Biden becomes president. So, any Senate trial and the timing of it would be governed and determined by Mitch McConnell.