Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to people as they gather for a vigil to remember victims of the mass shootings at Dayton and El Paso, at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar to endorse Bernie Sanders for president, according to his campaign

Politics

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

The Sanders campaign confirmed the backing of two members of “The Squad” on Tuesday. An aide for Sanders also confirmed Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement to the PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor.

The endorsements are a major boon for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, who has faced questions over his health since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez and 38-year-old Omar are progressive stars and frequent targets of President Donald Trump.

Sanders’ deputy communications director Sarah Ford says Ocasio-Cortez will appear with the senator at a rally in her home district in New York this weekend.

Sanders hinted at her backing during Tuesday’s Democratic debate in response to a question about his age, saying his skeptics should attend his Saturday rally featuring a “surprise guest.”

