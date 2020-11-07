Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Nov. 3, 2020

Americans react after Biden-Harris win

Politics

Jubilant crowds celebrated the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the nation’s next president and vice president Saturday, honking horns, cheering and dancing in the streets across the country.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence turned out to express their disapproval and to back the president, who has not conceded and vowed a legal fight.

A child holds a banner, as people gather to celebrate the media’s announcement that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

After Pennsylvania became the state that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College, impromptu street parties broke out from Philadelphia to New York to Harris’ hometown of Oakland, California, where supporters in face masks held up campaign signs beneath a theater marquee reading “every vote must be counted.”

A demonstrator holds a sign as she takes part in a protest after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Salem, Oregon, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

In Washington, crowds rallied in the recently redubbed Black Lives Matter Plaza just steps from the White House and the site of large protests against racial injustice earlier this year. Outside Vaughn’s Lounge in New Orleans, revelers bathed in a champagne shower.

A cuban migrant, under the “Remain in Mexico” program, wearing face mask reacts after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The mood was grim among Trump backers near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, where a woman in a campaign T-shirt held up a crucifix, a glum expression on her face. In North Las Vegas, outside the local elections department offices, an armed supporter of the president raised a defiant fist into the air as red, white and blue Trump flags fluttered.

A man celebrates from a car after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

There were also pro-Trump demonstrations from Atlanta to Philadelphia. The latter, like some other cities, saw people from opposite camps come face-to-face, leading to some shouting and jawing back and forth.

