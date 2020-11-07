Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
WATCH LIVE: Election 2020- A PBS NewsHour special

Politics

After the Associated Press declared Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the PBS NewsHour will air a special focusing on this historic election and what comes next.

The special will air from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday Nov. 7. Watch live in the player above or check the listings of your local PBS station.

PBS NewsHour managing editor Judy Woodruff will be joined by senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and The Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter from the NewsHour studio in Arlington, Virginia. National correspondent John Yang will report from the Biden/Harris campaign location in Wilmington, Delaware, and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor will report from the White House.

They will also be joined by correspondent Miles O’Brien in Atlanta; correspondent and PBS NewsHour West anchor Stephanie Sy in Phoenix; and senior digital political reporter Dan Bush in Philadelphia.

The special, to include the live remarks from Biden and Kamala Harris, will examine the results and voter demographics from this year’s historic general election; the potential legal battles ahead; and what the election results reveal about America today — both our divisions and opportunities for unity.

More election coverage:

The Latest