Nov. 3, 2020

By —

Associated Press

Read Joe Biden’s full statement on winning the presidency

Politics

Statement by President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday’s election results:

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

READ MORE: Biden defeats Trump after flipping key battleground states

By —

Associated Press

