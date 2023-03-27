Are Trump’s legal troubles earning him Republican support?

As former President Donald Trump awaits outcomes from multiple investigations, three-quarters of U.S. adults think he has done something illegal or unethical, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. Yet scandals appear to have done little to tarnish Trump’s appeal among potential Republican voters as he runs for the White House again. About three-quarters of Republicans say they want him to be reelected, and a similar percentage give no credence to the ongoing probes.

Currently, the former president is the focus of four different investigations of misconduct at the federal, state and local levels. In New York City, a grand jury is considering whether to indict Trump over allegations that he paid hush money to Stephanie Clifford – also known as Stormy Daniels – ahead of the 2016 presidential election. No sitting or former U.S. president has ever been criminally charged.

Taking a closer look at people’s perceptions of Trump, 46 percent of Americans think he has broken the law. At the same time, 29 percent of Americans say they believe he has done nothing illegal, but that the former president has done something unethical.

A little more than one out of five Americans – 23 percent – think Trump has done nothing wrong. Republicans were twice as likely as Americans overall to find no fault in Trump’s actions as they pertain to the investigations in which he is currently enmeshed.

Years after leaving office, Trump remains embroiled in legal turmoil and boasts that these scandals help his political prospects, rallying “Republicans to his defense,” said Amy Walter, editor of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

Trump predicted incorrectly on social media that he would be arrested last week and urged his supporters to “take our nation back.” While few people showed up to protest on his behalf, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received a death threat on Friday, hours after Trump warned that a charge against him could result in “potential death [and] destruction,” underscoring concerns about Trump’s ability to inspire violent backlash.