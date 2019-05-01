What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Attorney General William Barr is seated prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "the Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 1, 2019. Photo by Aaron Bernstein/Reuters
By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Attorney General Barr will not testify before House committee Thursday

Politics

Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

The attorney general was asked to testify before the committee about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Barr has objected to the committee’s plan to have attorneys from both sides, Democrats and Republicans, do the questioning, alongside lawmakers on the committee.

His refusal to attend the hearing is likely to cause a further rift with congressional Democrats who have accused him of trying to spin Mueller’s report to favor the president.

Barr appeared Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Justice Department says the House Judiciary Committee chairman is trying to place “unprecedented and unnecessary” conditions on the attorney general.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec says committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s insistence that congressional staffers be allowed to question Barr is “inappropriate.” Kupec says the attorney general “remains happy to engage directly” with members of the committee to answer their questions.

Nadler accused Barr of canceling his appearance because he’s “terrified” of facing questioning from the panel.

Nadler said Wednesday the “next step” would be to hold Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to provide a fully unredacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Nadler says Barr is “stonewalling” Congress over the Russia probe and “trying to blackmail the committee” by setting the terms of the hearing. The chairman says he hopes Barr reconsiders his decision not to show.

This story will be updated.

By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 01 Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

  2. Read May 01 Attorney General Barr will not testify before House committee Thursday

  3. Read Apr 30 WATCH: William Barr testifies on Mueller report to Senate committee

  4. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

April 30, 2019 – PBS NewsHour full episode

Episode Apr 30

The Latest