Biden removing negative political ads following Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is taking all of his negative attack ads off the air in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said Friday that the Democratic presidential contender will continue to air positive ads. The decision to take down the campaign’s attack ads was made before the White House announced Trump would be heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the next few days “out of an abundance of caution.”

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19. Biden said during a Friday campaign trip to Michigan that he had taken two tests, both of which were negative.

Biden and Democratic groups supporting him are heavily outspending Trump and his Republican backers in advertising reservations through the election, according to an Associated Press review of Advertising spending data compiled by Kantar/CMAG.

