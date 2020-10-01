The first Trump-Biden debate was unruly. Is American civil discourse dead?

Pete Peterson:

I agree.

In fact, I would say one of the initiatives that we have here at the Policy School has been exploring this issue of loneliness, something that we have seen now across disciplines, whether it's economics or social psychology, these increasing senses of loneliness, even before the social distancing that we have been forced to go through here over the last six months.

And it's been our view that these increasing senses of loneliness and disconnection from one another and disconnection from civic institutions, from churches to civil society, has forced people to find their identity almost explicitly, if not completely, in politics.

And once we find our identity completely in politics, that really does exacerbate these tribal tendencies that we see. We don't see these mediating forces of identity that we have always had access to in America, from our local communities, to our churches and faith organizations, to broader civil society.

And with the withering of those connections, we, as human beings, will seek that connection. And, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of emphasis now put on our political identities.