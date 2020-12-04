Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Biden says Trump inaugural presence important to U.S.

Politics

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden says it is important that President Donald Trump attend his inauguration only in the sense that it would demonstrate the nation’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power between political rivals.

Trump aides have expressed skepticism that the president would attend Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Trump has continued to falsely claim victory and spread baseless claims of fraud to try to explain away his loss.

Speaking Thursday to CNN, Biden said, “It is totally his decision.” He added, “It is of no personal consequence to me, but I think it is to the country.”

Biden lamented Trump’s refusal to concede, saying, “These kinds of things happen in tin-horn dictatorships.”

He said he hoped Trump would attend the inauguration to set an example to other nations on the democratic process.

READ MORE: Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 03 Vaccines against the coronavirus will have side effects – and that’s a good thing

  2. Watch Dec 03 U.S. takes aggressive steps against China for forcing Uighurs into labor

  3. Read Dec 04 Fauci says ‘yes right on the spot’ to Biden

  4. Watch Dec 02 Renaissance master painter breaks gender barriers centuries later

  5. Watch Dec 03 U.S. hits bleak milestones with record numbers of hospitalizations, deaths

U.S. hits bleak milestones with record numbers of hospitalizations, deaths

Nation Dec 03

The Latest