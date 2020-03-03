Biden wins Minnesota primary

Joe Biden has won Minnesota’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 75 delegates at stake.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race gave Bernie Sanders a sudden opportunity to lock up her home state on Super Tuesday. Instead, Biden won the state after receiving Klobuchar’s endorsement.

Sanders easily won Minnesota’s caucuses in 2016 and has a large and motivated progressive base in the state, offsetting Klobuchar’s presumed home-field advantage in a race that was increasingly seen as tight before she dropped out Monday.

Biden has also won Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

