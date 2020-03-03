What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Super Tuesday

Election Updates

Learn more

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results

Latest News

See all

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at The Graduate Center of CUNY in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RC1FE085A950
By —

Associated Press

Biden wins Minnesota primary

Politics

Joe Biden has won Minnesota’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 75 delegates at stake.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race gave Bernie Sanders a sudden opportunity to lock up her home state on Super Tuesday. Instead, Biden won the state after receiving Klobuchar’s endorsement.

WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

Sanders easily won Minnesota’s caucuses in 2016 and has a large and motivated progressive base in the state, offsetting Klobuchar’s presumed home-field advantage in a race that was increasingly seen as tight before she dropped out Monday.

Biden has also won Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

MORE: Super Tuesday’s full election results

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 02 WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

  2. Read Mar 07 Romney Won Most States on Super Tuesday, But His Weaknesses Stick

  3. Read Mar 03 Bernie Sanders wins Vermont primary

  4. Read Mar 03 Sanders, Biden lead in Super Tuesday results

  5. Read Mar 03 Sanders wins California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize

The Latest