WATCH: Bloomberg looks beyond Super Tuesday in Florida speech

Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is focusing on the key swing state of Florida, even as the votes in Super Tuesday’s contests are still being cast and counted.

The billionaire who avoided the early nominating contests tells an enthusiastic crowd in West Palm Beach, “Winning in November starts with Florida.” That state’s primary is March 17.

Bloomberg scored a victory in American Samoa on Tuesday, though he has yet to win any states.

He says, “No matter how many we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible.” He says that feat was rising “from 1% in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination for president.”

Bloomberg has spent $500 million of his own money on campaign advertising.

