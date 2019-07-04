Booker visits Mexico to see asylum seekers

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., crossed back over the southern border Wednesday after traveling to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to meet with migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States.

Booker is the second 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to visit Juarez, after former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke made the trip Sunday, also to help draw attention to President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, which they and other Democrats have harshly criticized.

Booker took the trip in order to personally witness migrants attempting to seek asylum with U.S. border officials.

Booker released a detailed immigration plan last week that would use executive orders to undo much of the Trump administration’s immigration detention policies.