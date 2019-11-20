Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

Who is testifying next?

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Associated Press

WATCH: Cooper says Ukrainians asked her staff about a hold on military aid in July

Politics

A Defense Department official is testifying that the Ukrainian embassy was asking questions of her staff about a hold on military aid as far back as July 25, the day President Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats.

Cooper spoke during a hearing for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Testifying in an evening impeachment hearing, Laura Cooper told lawmakers her staff has showed her emails she had not yet seen when she testified behind closed doors last month in the impeachment probe looking into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The embassy’s July questions show Ukrainians were aware of a possible hold on the aid earlier than previously known.

Republicans have argued there was no “quid pro quo” — investigations into Democrats for military aid — if Ukrainians weren’t aware of a hold on the aid.

Associated Press

