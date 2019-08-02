What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings (D-MD) chairs a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing focusing on the "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Cummings says he scared off intruder at Baltimore home

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Elijah Cummings says he scared off an intruder at his Baltimore home last weekend, providing details for the first time after President Donald Trump tweeted about the break-in.

In a statement Friday, the Maryland Democrat said someone “attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.”

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” Cummings said. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

Trump tweeted earlier Friday, “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Cummings’ House Oversight and Reform Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings calling his majority-black district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Baltimore police said it was unknown whether property was taken. Detectives were seeking information on the incident.

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 12 An 11-year-old changed election results on a replica Florida state website in under 10 minutes

  2. Read Aug 02 WATCH LIVE: Trump to announce EU trade deal on beef sales

  3. Read Aug 01 ‘Why did you leave me?’ In new testimonies, migrants describe the ‘torment’ of child separation

  4. Read Aug 01 New 3D maps of the Milky Way confirm our galaxy is warped

  5. Watch Aug 01 Can reparations help right the wrongs of slavery?

The Latest