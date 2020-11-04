What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Democrat Ben Ray Luján wins New Mexico’s Senate race

Politics

Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján has won the Senate race in New Mexico to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Udall.

The six-term congressman from northern New Mexico defeated Republican Mark Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist, and Libertarian Bob Walsh.

Luján is the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House. His move to the Senate marks a resurgence of Latino political leadership in a state with the largest share of Hispanic residents.

His campaign emphasized support for Affordable Care Act consumer health protections and highlighted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

