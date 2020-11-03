What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Nov. 3, 2020

Democrat Joe Biden wins Colorado

Politics

Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Colorado.

He was awarded its nine electoral votes on Tuesday.

The state, which went for Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago, has trended sharply to the left since President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data.

The state also has a competitive Senate race between Republican incumbent Cory Gardner and the state’s former governor John Hickenlooper. Gardner is considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable senators.

