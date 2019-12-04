Double your gift now
First lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump at a public event for the first time in almost a month during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, D.C. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

First lady scolds impeachment witness for referring to Barron Trump

Politics

Melania Trump says a Democratic witness at the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing should be “ashamed” for mocking the name of her 13-year-old son, Barron.

The first lady has tweeted at Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan that “a minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics.”

At one point during Karlan’s testimony, she said that while President Donald Trump can “name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” Karlan was trying to make a point that Trump is a president and not a king.

Melania Trump says Karlan “should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”‘

Mrs. Trump tries to keep her son out of the spotlight.

The professor later apologized during the hearing, saying “it was wrong of me to do that,” adding, “I do regret it.”

Wednesday’s hearing was called to explore the constitutional basis for impeaching Trump over his effort to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate a political rival.

