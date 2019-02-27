What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks with the media about the memo released by the House Intelligence Committee in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2018. Photo by REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Matt Gaetz, GOP congressman, apologizes for taunting Cohen on Twitter

Politics

A House Republican who taunted former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen ahead of a congressional hearing is apologizing and says he did not intend to threaten Cohen.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday without offering any evidence that the world is “about to learn a lot” about President Donald Trump’s former lawyer. Gaetz tweeted that Cohen should talk to his wife ahead of his testimony Wednesday.

Later Tuesday, after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that House members’ social media comments could hurt the ability of House committees “to obtain truthful and complete information,” Gaetz tweeted that he also wanted to get the truth.

He says that it wasn’t his intention to threaten Cohen and that he was deleting the tweet and “should have chosen words that better showed my intent.”

