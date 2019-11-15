Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2019.
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney criticizes Trump for tweet on Yovanovitch

Politics

The No. 3 Republican in the House says President Donald Trump “was wrong” to post tweets critical of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony in the impeachment hearings.

Rep. Liz Cheney said Yovanovitch “clearly is somebody who’s been a public servant to the United States for decades and I don’t think the president should have done that.”

READ MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

The Wyoming Republican served in senior State Department roles when her father, Dick Cheney, was vice president and she has been more supportive of the career diplomats that have so far testified than some other Republicans.

Trump tweeted about Yovanovitch as she was answering questions from lawmakers, noting that she’d once served in Somalia and adding, “How did that go?” He tweeted: “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.”

