Here’s when polls close in every state

At least 100 million voters have voted early, either through mail-in voting or in-person. As millions more head to the polls today for the last day of voting, here’s when polls close across the country.
Note: All times are given in Eastern Standard Time, not local time.
7 p.m.
Georgia
Indiana (some close at 6 p.m. EST)
Kentucky (some close at 6 p.m. EST)
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
7:30 p.m.
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
8 p.m.
Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida (some close at 7 p.m. EST)
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New Hampshire (some close at 6 p.m. EST)
New Jersey
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Washington, D.C.
8:30 p.m.
Arkansas
9 p.m.
Arizona
Colorado (majority vote by mail)
Kansas (some close at 8 p.m.)
Louisiana
Michigan (some close at 8 p.m.)
Minnesota
Nebraska
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
South Dakota (some close at 8 p.m.)
Texas (some close at 8 p.m.)
Wisconsin
Wyoming
10 p.m.
Iowa
Montana
Nevada
Utah (majority vote by mail)
11 p.m.
California
Idaho (some close at 10 p.m.)
Oregon (some close at 10 p.m.; majority vote by mail)
Washington state (majority vote by mail)
12 a.m.
Hawaii (majority vote by mail)
1 a.m.
Alaska (some close at 12 a.m.)
The PBS NewsHour’s Matt Loffman reported for this story.
