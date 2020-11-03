What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

News Desk

Here’s when polls close in every state

Politics

At least 100 million voters have voted early, either through mail-in voting or in-person. As millions more head to the polls today for the last day of voting, here’s when polls close across the country.

WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

Note: All times are given in Eastern Standard Time, not local time.

7 p.m.

Georgia
Indiana (some close at 6 p.m. EST)
Kentucky (some close at 6 p.m. EST)
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia

7:30 p.m.

North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida (some close at 7 p.m. EST)
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New Hampshire (some close at 6 p.m. EST)
New Jersey
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Washington, D.C.

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas

9 p.m.

Arizona
Colorado (majority vote by mail)
Kansas (some close at 8 p.m.)
Louisiana
Michigan (some close at 8 p.m.)
Minnesota
Nebraska
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
South Dakota (some close at 8 p.m.)
Texas (some close at 8 p.m.)
Wisconsin
Wyoming

10 p.m.

Iowa
Montana
Nevada
Utah (majority vote by mail)

11 p.m.

California
Idaho (some close at 10 p.m.)
Oregon (some close at 10 p.m.; majority vote by mail)
Washington state (majority vote by mail)

12 a.m.

Hawaii (majority vote by mail)

1 a.m.

Alaska (some close at 12 a.m.)

READ MORE: How the AP calls races and what to expect on election night

The PBS NewsHour’s Matt Loffman reported for this story.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 30 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Oct 27 How the AP calls races and what to expect on election night

  3. Read Aug 07 Here’s how electors pick the president

  4. Watch Nov 02 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on suburban voters, election results timing

  5. Read Jun 19 Where President Trump stands on the issues in 2020

The Latest