Here’s when polls close in every state

At least 100 million voters have voted early, either through mail-in voting or in-person. As millions more head to the polls today for the last day of voting, here’s when polls close across the country.

WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

Note: All times are given in Eastern Standard Time, not local time.

7 p.m.

Georgia

Indiana (some close at 6 p.m. EST)

Kentucky (some close at 6 p.m. EST)

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m.

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida (some close at 7 p.m. EST)

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire (some close at 6 p.m. EST)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Washington, D.C.

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas

9 p.m.

Arizona

Colorado (majority vote by mail)

Kansas (some close at 8 p.m.)

Louisiana

Michigan (some close at 8 p.m.)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

South Dakota (some close at 8 p.m.)

Texas (some close at 8 p.m.)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m.

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah (majority vote by mail)

11 p.m.

California

Idaho (some close at 10 p.m.)

Oregon (some close at 10 p.m.; majority vote by mail)

Washington state (majority vote by mail)

12 a.m.

Hawaii (majority vote by mail)

1 a.m.

Alaska (some close at 12 a.m.)

READ MORE: How the AP calls races and what to expect on election night

The PBS NewsHour’s Matt Loffman reported for this story.