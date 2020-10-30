WATCH LIVE: Election results 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

In a singular election cycle unlike any the U.S. has witnessed in recent history, voters around the country have turned out in record numbers to vote early, amid a pandemic, as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden compete for the nation’s highest office and Senate candidates in a handful of key races compete for control of the chamber.

As the longer-than-usual voting season concludes and the process of tallying ballots kicks off, the PBS NewsHour will be live all election night with results and analysis. Special programming begins at 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday and will continue throughout the night on air and online.

NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will be joined in the studio by senior correspondents Lisa Desjardins and Amna Nawaz, and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report. Throughout the night, they will be checking in with correspondents, reporters, experts and political analysts stationed around the country, including in the presidential battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia.

In addition to reporting on results, special election night coverage will take a closer look at the states and races to watch — those that will likely determine control of the White House and the Senate — as well as the unique factors at play in this election, from the pandemic to the Black Lives Matter protests to the concerns about voter access.

Watch live in the player above or on your local PBS station.