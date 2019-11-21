WATCH: Hill expresses confidence in Vindman’s judgment on Ukraine

Former White House adviser Fiona Hill says she was confident in Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s judgment on Ukraine policy, but worried that he lacked the political chops to navigate the increasingly heated conflict over the White House’s strategy.

Hill testified on Nov. 21 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

Hill was the senior director for Russia and Europe on the White House National Security Council. She is testifying in the House impeachment hearings that Vindman, who testified earlier in the week, could handle Ukraine policy.

But, she added, “I did not feel that he had the political antennae” to handle what she described as President Donald Trump’s back channel to pressure Ukraine into investigating the Bidens while military aid was being held up.

Hill, who was born in England, saluted the Soviet-born Vindman as a laudable example of immigrants and American citizens serving their country.

Hill noted the U.S. is a country of immigrants, saying, “This is, to me, what makes America great.”

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5