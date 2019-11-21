Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

WATCH: Nunes asks impeachment hearing witnesses about Trump-Russia dossier

Politics

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee is asking witnesses about their familiarity with a dossier of opposition research compiled on Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Nunes questioned witnesses on Nov. 21 in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

The research was gathered by Chris Steele, a former British spy who was paid by Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign to look into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Rep. Devin Nunes raised the Steele dossier on Thursday with witnesses Fiona Hill and David Holmes.

Hill said that she did know Steele, who was her British counterpart when she served as a national intelligence officer from 2006 to 2009.

She also said she received a copy of his dossier the day before it was made public. It was given to her by a colleague at the Brooking Institution, where she worked at the time.

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

