Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, attends a House Intelligence Committee hearing alongside David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S Embassy in Kiev, as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
By —

Associated Press

Hill speaks about a ‘domestic and political’ channel of Ukraine policy in her testimony

Politics

Former White House adviser Fiona Hill says it was very clear that there was a second channel of policy on Ukraine that was different from the one she was in, “one that was domestic and political in nature.”

Fiona Hill testified on Nov. 21 in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

Testifying in a House impeachment hearing, Hill confirmed what other diplomats have described as an “irregular” channel led by President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as the president urged Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

Along with other witnesses, Hill said she had concerns about the removal of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Hill said the circumstances around her removal were “completely unnecessary.”

By —

Associated Press

