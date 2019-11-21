Hill speaks about a ‘domestic and political’ channel of Ukraine policy in her testimony

Former White House adviser Fiona Hill says it was very clear that there was a second channel of policy on Ukraine that was different from the one she was in, “one that was domestic and political in nature.”

Fiona Hill testified on Nov. 21 in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

Testifying in a House impeachment hearing, Hill confirmed what other diplomats have described as an “irregular” channel led by President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as the president urged Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

Along with other witnesses, Hill said she had concerns about the removal of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Hill said the circumstances around her removal were “completely unnecessary.”

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5