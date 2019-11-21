Hill questions why she would be called a ‘never-Trumper’

A former National Security Council adviser says she’s puzzled why she’d be called a “never-Trumper.”

Fiona Hill testified before a House committee in an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers are investigating whether Trump wrongly withheld critical military aid to Ukraine unless the country’s new president committed to saying publicly he was investigating Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

Some Republicans have tried to discredit government witnesses as against the president, using a term “never-Trumper.”

Hill was asked whether she was one of them. She said she thought it was inappropriate to apply the term to nonpartisan officials in government.