Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, takes her seat before she and David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S Embassy in Kiev, testify to a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By —

Associated Press

Hill questions why she would be called a ‘never-Trumper’

Politics

A former National Security Council adviser says she’s puzzled why she’d be called a “never-Trumper.”

Fiona Hill testified before a House committee in an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers are investigating whether Trump wrongly withheld critical military aid to Ukraine unless the country’s new president committed to saying publicly he was investigating Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

Some Republicans have tried to discredit government witnesses as against the president, using a term “never-Trumper.”

Hill was asked whether she was one of them. She said she thought it was inappropriate to apply the term to nonpartisan officials in government.

By —

Associated Press

