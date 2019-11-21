Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S Embassy in Kiev, takes the oath before he and Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, testify to a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
By —

Associated Press

Holmes says he was told Ukraine needed to ‘favorably impress’ Trump to get aid

Politics

A Foreign Service officer says that former White House national security adviser John Bolton mentioned critical security aid to Ukraine will be held until the new president could “favorably impress” President Donald Trump

David Holmes is testifying Thursday before lawmakers in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump. Lawmakers are investigating whether Trump wrongly withheld critical security aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his Democratic rival.

Holmes says that Bolton told him that a meeting between Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw would be crucial. But Trump pulled out of the meeting.

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

By —

Associated Press

The Latest