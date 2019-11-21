Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Witness David Holmes expresses concerns about Giuliani’s role in Ukraine

Politics

A witness in the House impeachment inquiry is expressing his concerns about the role of Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine policy.

David Holmes is a political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. He testified on Nov. 21 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Watch in the video player above.

He says he recognized last spring that the embassy’s priorities had become overshadowed by a political agenda driven by Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, “and a cadre of officials operating with a direct channel to the White House.”

He says that cadre included Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker. The group referred to itself as “The Three Amigos.”

The campaign by Giuliani involved public statements attacking the ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, as well as a push for Ukraine to investigate interference in the 2016 presidential election and the Bidens.

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 18 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

  2. Read Nov 20 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 4

  3. Read Nov 21 Read Fiona Hill’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  4. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  5. Watch Nov 20 Why Gordon Sondland’s public testimony was ‘extraordinary’

The Latest