House committee votes to allow staff questioning of Barr

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has voted to allow its staff to question Attorney General William Barr, throwing his scheduled testimony Thursday into question.

It’s unclear whether Barr will testify before Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s panel as scheduled.

The Democrat-led panel voted to allow extra time for questioning. Barr was testifying in the Senate during the House panel's vote Wednesday and has objected to the change.

Nadler speculated that Barr “is afraid” of testifying, adding, “he apparently does not want to answer questions.”

Republicans shot back that Democrats are conducting impeachment-like proceedings against President Donald Trump instead of legitimate oversight.

Barr on Wednesday defended his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. His testimony came after the release of a letter from Mueller expressing frustration about how Barr portrayed his findings.

