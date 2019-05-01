What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is seated arrives to testify on the Justice Departments budget proposal before a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
House committee votes to allow staff questioning of Barr

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has voted to allow its staff to question Attorney General William Barr, throwing his scheduled testimony Thursday into question.

The Democrat-led panel voted to allow extra time for questioning. Barr was testifying in the Senate during the House panel’s vote Wednesday and has objected to the change. It’s unclear whether Barr will testify before Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s panel as scheduled.

Nadler speculated that Barr “is afraid” of testifying, adding, “he apparently does not want to answer questions.”

WATCH: William Barr testifies on Mueller report to Senate committee

Republicans shot back that Democrats are conducting impeachment-like proceedings against President Donald Trump instead of legitimate oversight.

Barr on Wednesday defended his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. His testimony came after the release of a letter from Mueller expressing frustration about how Barr portrayed his findings.

Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

