Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House after attending services at St. John's Episcopal Church, in Washington, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Photo by AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

Politics

Hours before Attorney General William Barr was set to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, media outlets reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had written a letter challenging Barr’s initial summary of his report.

A copy of that letter, dated March 27, was given to the House Judiciary Committee moments before Barr was due to appear before senators during Wednesday’s hearing.

In the letter, Mueller said Barr’s four-page summary of the Russia report, which Barr released March 24, “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions.”

The special counsel said he and his team communicated the concern to the Justice Department on March 25.

“There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” Mueller added. “This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Read Mueller’s full letter below:



Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

