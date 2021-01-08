What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

AP sources: House Dems to introduce articles of impeachment

Politics

WASHINGTON — Three House Democrats are planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, meaning the chamber could potentially vote on his removal from office by midweek, according two people familiar with the planning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet said whether the House will vote on impeachment, and the caucus is meeting at noon to discuss the idea after pro-Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol on Wednesday. But if leadership does decide to move forward, they could vote on articles of impeachment drafted Wednesday by Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California. They are expected to be introduced Monday, said the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss the planning.

The articles say Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”

READ MORE: House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump

By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jan 06 Mayhem erupts in the U.S. Capitol as Congress certifies electoral votes

  2. Read Jan 06 WATCH: Trump directs protesters to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of count of Electoral College votes

  3. Read Jan 07 How the attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded

  4. Read Jan 08 AP sources: House Dems to introduce articles of impeachment

  5. Watch Jan 07 Police response at the Capitol brings claims of ‘white privilege’

Calls for Trump’s removal from office grow louder across the political spectrum

Politics Jan 07

The Latest