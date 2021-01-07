Calls for Trump’s removal from office grow louder across the political spectrum

Madeleine Dean:

You know, we saw — in the morning, we saw the president at a rally at the White House, what I think of as lighting a fuse, a fuse that was built along lies and disinformation that he spewed for the last four-plus years and that others, both in the legislature, the House, and the Senate, contributed to and in his administration.

It made me so sad to sit in — I was in the gallery at the time of all the insurrection and the attempted coup. It made me so sad for our country.

But I will tell you, over the course of the hours of the day, I and everybody else was determined to get back into that chamber that had been so violently pierced, that — I call it a cathedral of our democracy. I was so determined to get back there and finish our civic duty and make sure that we certified the election of Joe Biden, which we did.

Judy Woodruff And now we see, Congresswoman Dean, you and I — as of now, I see 50-some other Democrats in the House calling on the president to be removed by the 25th Amendment or by impeachment.

But when it comes to the 25th Amendment, what's — what's — is that something that you think is realistic? I mean, why focus on that at this point?