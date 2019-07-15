What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters as she walks to her office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on July 9, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
House to vote on resolution condemning Trump’s tweets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” to their countries, even though three were born in the United States.

Pelosi on Monday said Trump “went beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about members of Congress” and said his xenophobic and “disgusting” comments cannot stand without rebuttal.

Pelosi has called on lawmakers from both major political parties to support the resolution, which will cite former President Ronald Reagan’s last speech as president in which he thanked immigrants, adding that if the U.S. “ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.”

The resolution is sponsored by New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who was born in Poland and joined by others born outside the U.S.

Trump has shrugged off sharp criticism for his tweets.

