What Milwaukee means for Democrats in 2020 presidential race

Tom Barrett:

I think that many of the candidates are and I think whether it's a separate debate or whether it's incorporated in the debates, it has to be front and center, particularly because on the other side, you've got a president who seems at best uncaring about this issue. I think it's an opportunity. But again you have to recognize that for some people in my city, when you talk about changing the environment, they're saying: I want you to change the economic environment, I want jobs, that's what I want. And in many parts of America, in urban and rural areas, you have to start out with that. You can't make that a secondary issue, it has to be: how can people have jobs where they can support their families? That is so fundamental in this community, and in our nation.