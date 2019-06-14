Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco, California, on June 1, 2019. Photo by Stephen Lam/Reuters
How Democratic candidates will be divided for the 1st 2020 debate

Politics

WASHINGTON — NBC has announced how it will divvy up the 20 Democratic candidates for the first debate of the 2020 election campaign, which will be held over two nights in Miami later this month.

The lineup for the first two-hour session on June 26 features Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan and Jay Inslee.

The lineup for the next night features Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang and John Hickenlooper.

The Democratic National Committee says it divided the candidates at random but ensured that contenders considered front-runners would not be stacked on one night to avoid the impression that one night was more important than the other.

