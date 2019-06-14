Visit CANVAS arts and culture

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) listens during a news conference December 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The lawmaker held a news conference to discuss "the Stop Underrides Act of 2017," legislation designed to prevent deadly truck underride crashes, which occur when a car "slides under the body of a large truck, such as a semi-trailer, during an accident." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Moulton signs fellow 2020 hopeful Gillibrand’s pledge to not use hacked material

Politics

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand says fellow challenger Seth Moulton has agreed to sign her cyber pledge not to use stolen or hacked material for political gain.

The New York senator offered the pledge to never “seek, accept or weaponize stolen or hacked information from foreign adversaries” to all 2020 White House hopefuls in April.

Gillibrand’s campaign said Friday that the first to sign on is Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts. Moulton says in a statement, “Our national security is something that should transcend politics.”

Gillibrand’s announcement comes after President Donald Trump said he’d be open to accepting a foreign power’s help in his 2020 Republican reelection campaign.

WATCH: Why Trump’s view of accepting foreign opposition research is ‘textbook illegal’

Gillibrand says in her own statement, “Time and time again, President Trump has shown a stunning disregard for our democracy.”

