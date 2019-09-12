In Democratic debate, Biden says ‘I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years — good, bad, indifferent’

Former Vice President Joe Biden is dismissing questions about the Obama administration’s record of deportations by touting the former Democratic president’s effort to open doors to immigrants.

“I stand with Barack Obama all eight years, good, bad, indifferent.”

Instead of answering whether the deportations were a mistake, Biden noted Thursday during the Democratic presidential debate Obama’s support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and a path to citizenship for people in the country illegally.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro pounced on Biden, accusing him of standing by Obama when it suits him but sidestepping the administration’s blemishes.

Castro says, “He wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but doesn’t want to answer any questions.”

