What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
By —

Associated Press

In Democratic debate, Biden says ‘I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years — good, bad, indifferent’

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden is dismissing questions about the Obama administration’s record of deportations by touting the former Democratic president’s effort to open doors to immigrants.

Instead of answering whether the deportations were a mistake, Biden noted Thursday during the Democratic presidential debate Obama’s support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and a path to citizenship for people in the country illegally.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro pounced on Biden, accusing him of standing by Obama when it suits him but sidestepping the administration’s blemishes.

READ MORE: A look inside the facilities where migrant families are detained

Castro says, “He wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but doesn’t want to answer any questions.”

Biden shot back angrily, “I stand with Barack Obama all eight years, good, bad, indifferent.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 12 Why the man Trump once called ‘my African American’ is leaving the GOP

  2. Read Sep 12 This clean energy invention runs on nothing but cold, night air

  3. Read Sep 11 9/11 to today: Ways we have changed

  4. Read Jan 28 Trudeau says Canada will take refugees banned by U.S.

  5. Watch Sep 12 What’s at stake for the 10 candidates in the 3rd Democratic debate

The Latest