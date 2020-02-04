What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

State of the Union

Former energy lobbyist David Bernhardt testifies before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on his nomination of to be Interior secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 28, 2019. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Reuters
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is the designated survivor

Politics

The White House says Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is the designated survivor for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

The designation refers to the practice of ensuring that one Cabinet secretary does not attend the annual speech in case of a national emergency or devastating tragedy.

The designated survivor would lead the government if other officials are killed or incapacitated.

Bernhardt was named interior secretary last year, replacing Ryan Zinke, who resigned.

