William Hedges (C) fills out a registration form as he participates in a caucus to support Joe Biden at the Algona High School in Algona, Iowa, U.S. February 3, 2020. Photo by Eric Miller/Reuters
Iowa caucus results delayed by ‘reporting issues’

The Iowa Democratic Party says the delay in reporting caucus votes is the result of a “reporting issue” and not because of a “hack or an intrusion.”

Communications director Mandy McClure said Monday night that the party “found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results.”

She says the party is using photos of the results and a paper trail to “validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report.”

She says: “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

It was not immediately clear how long it would take the state party to produce results. Iowa holds the nation’s first presidential voting contest.

