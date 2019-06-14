Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4 million from family’s D.C. hotel last year

Politics

NEW YORK — Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4 million in revenue last year from her stake in President Donald Trump’s hotel down the street from the Oval Office, up slightly from a year earlier.

A financial disclosure report released by the White House on Friday also shows her fashion line of handbags, shoes and dresses took in at least $1 million, down from at least $5 million. Trump announced in July last year that she planned to close her company to focus on her work as a White House adviser.

The disclosure for her husband, Trump adviser Jared Kushner, shows he took in hundreds of thousands of dollars from his holdings of New York City apartments, and holds a stake in the real estate investment firm Cadre worth at least $25 million.

