What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One and departing Washington for travel to Chicago at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 28, 2019. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Justice Department appeals order on Mueller grand jury testimony

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday appealed a judge’s order directing the department to provide the House with secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The department also asked Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to put her own order on hold until a federal appeals court has an opportunity to weigh in.

Howell on Friday directed the Justice Department to produce by Oct. 30 grand jury testimony referenced in Mueller’s report. That information could be of value to House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. She also affirmed the legality of the impeachment inquiry, saying no formal resolution by the House was necessary.

READ MORE: Read the full, redacted Mueller report

In court filings Monday, the Justice Department argued that once the grand jury material is released to the House Judiciary Committee, there is no guarantee that it will remain secret “and the confidentiality of the grand jury information will be lost for all time.”

The filings also said there is no reason for the department to produce by the end of this week grand jury information when the impeachment inquiry is scheduled to last into 2020. They also say that the Mueller investigation is “secondary” in the impeachment probe to questions about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine, lessening the need for urgency.

“In order to reach the decision it did, the Court resolved difficult disputes between co-equal branches of government, including the question of what suffices to initiate the impeachment of a President,” Justice Department lawyers wrote. “The public interest lies in maintaining the status quo until an appellate court has had time to review and resolve these substantial legal question.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 28 Cradle of modern human life found in Botswana…maybe

  2. Read Oct 28 WATCH: At police conference, Trump slams Chicago for crime problems

  3. Read Oct 24 More schools are teaching kids how to cope with emotions. Which programs actually work?

  4. Read Oct 27 To die well, we must talk about death before the end of life

  5. Watch Oct 27 How a U.S. military raid killed the Islamic State’s leader

The Latest