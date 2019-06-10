Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler takes part in a marathon reading of the redacted "Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election" at the U.S. Capitol on May 16, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence to House committee

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has agreed to turn over some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, including files used to assess whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler says the department will begin complying with the committee’s subpoena Monday and provide some of Mueller’s “most important files.” He said all the members of the committee will be able to view them.

The Justice Department did not have an immediate comment.

In response to the agreement, Nadler said the panel will not hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt, for now. But the House is still expected to vote on a resolution Tuesday that would empower the committee to file a lawsuit for the materials.

WATCH: What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

By —

Associated Press

