Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Daniel Bush
By —

Daniel Bush

Live Results: Kentucky General Election

Politics

Kentucky has the most high-profile statewide race this cycle, with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin squaring off against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The Bluegrass State remains staunchly conservative, but Bevin has faced criticism for his approach to health care and education, particularly after a teachers’ strike earlier this year. Beshear has turned the race into a tight contest; one recent poll had the candidates tied just weeks before Election Day.

View Live Results

View live results here

Daniel Bush
By —

Daniel Bush

Daniel Bush is PBS NewsHour's Senior Political Reporter.

@DanielBush

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 05 Live Results: Kentucky General Election

  2. Read Nov 05 Live Results: Virginia General Election

  3. Read Nov 05 House Democrats release Volker and Sondland transcripts

  4. Read Nov 05 Live Results: Mississippi General Election

  5. Watch Nov 04 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what’s at stake for Trump in 3 key governor’s races

The Latest