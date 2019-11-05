Live Results: Kentucky General Election

Kentucky has the most high-profile statewide race this cycle, with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin squaring off against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The Bluegrass State remains staunchly conservative, but Bevin has faced criticism for his approach to health care and education, particularly after a teachers’ strike earlier this year. Beshear has turned the race into a tight contest; one recent poll had the candidates tied just weeks before Election Day.

